Argentina withdraws from UNIFIL amid tensions in Lebanon

Argentina has informed the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) of its decision to withdraw from the mission, confirmed the spokesperson for UNIFIL, Andrea Tenenti, on Tuesday.

"Argentina has asked its officers to go back," he said, without giving further details on the reasons for this withdrawal. Argentina is one of the 48 contributing countries to UNIFIL, responsible for monitoring the border area between southern Lebanon and Israel. According to the UN website, the country currently has three nationals stationed in Lebanon as part of the peacekeeping force.

This decision comes as two UNIFIL posts were hit on Tuesday by rockets fired by Hezbollah. Teneti said the organization is working on repairing some posts, but noted that it is facing challenges. He blamed Israel for deliberately attacking personnel, while ignoring Hezbollah attacks.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vehemently refuted these accusations: "The allegation that Israel deliberately attacked UNIFIL personnel is completely false. It is exactly the opposite. Israel regularly asks UNIFIL to step back from danger, to temporarily leave the combat zone that is just next to the border with Lebanon."

The Israeli forces emphasize that they asked UNIFIL personnel to take shelter before the strikes and explain that Hezbollah deliberately operates from civilian areas and near UNIFIL posts.

Despite Argentina's withdrawal, the UNIFIL spokesperson insisted on maintaining overall support for the mission. "The idea is to stay," Teneti said. "So there is no discussion about a withdrawal."