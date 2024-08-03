As Israel braces for Iranian attack, U.S. to deploy more warships, fighter jets to Mideast

The US military will deploy additional fighter jets and Navy warships to the Middle East, the Pentagon said Friday, as Washington seeks to bolster defenses following threats from Iran and its proxy Hezbollah.

The U.S. and Israel are bracing for Iran to make good on its vow to respond to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh two days ago in Tehran — one in a series of killings of senior figures in the Palestinian terror group as the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza rages.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has approved sending additional Navy cruisers and destroyers– which can shoot down ballistic missiles– to the Middle East and Europe.

The U.S. is also sending an additional squadron of fighter jets to the Middle East.

“Austin has ordered adjustments to US military posture designed to improve US force protection, to increase support for the defense of Israel, and to ensure the United States is prepared to respond to various contingencies,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

The U.S. military also intensified deployments prior to April 13, when Iran launched an attack on Israeli territory with drones and missiles. Still, the threat from Hezbollah in Lebanon could present unique challenges to any efforts by the United States to intercept drones and missiles given the group’s vast arsenal and immediate proximity to Israel.

At the time, Israel successfully knocked down almost all of the roughly 300 drones and missiles with the help of the United States and other allies.