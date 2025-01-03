As Israeli delegation sets off for Doha, Israeli official tells i24NEWS 'optimism would be premature'

A delegation of Israeli negotiators departed for Doha Friday evening, i24NEWS can report. Earlier, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a consultation with the negotiators, subsequently issuing an official update circulated to the hostage families.

Officials with knowledge of the matter told i24NEWS that the parameters Israel is prepared to discuss include a phased release of all the hostages.

At this point a sense of optimism regarding the talks' outcome would be premature, the official told i24NEWS, though there is enough common ground to launch the new round.

It is understood there is daylight between the Israeli position and that of the Palestinian jihadists of Hamas on certain key issues, such as the release of hostages on humanitarian grounds, which Hamas is trying to stall, while Israel insists they be released in the first stage of the deal.

Likewise, the differences on such matters as control over the strategic Philadelphi Corridor remain, i24NEWS understands.