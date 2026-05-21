As UNSC debates future of Gaza, Board of Peace Gaza chief published roadmap for Gaza peace plan

Following a UN Security Council briefing today, the Board of Peace High Representative Nickolay Mladenov took to X to publish the core elements of the proposed 15-point “Roadmap to Complete the Implementation of President Trump’s Gaza Comprehensive Peace Plan.”

Points 1-5 discuss the plan's principles, points 6-11 speak to security elements, points 12-13 are about an international stabilization force and IDF withdrawal, and point 15 is about reconstruction.

Point 1: This point defines the purpose of the entire process

The objective is not simply to preserve a ceasefire but also to move Gaza out of a permanent cycle of war and humanitarian collapse toward recovery, reconstruction, and Palestinian self-governance.

Point 2: Completion of Existing Ceasefire Obligations

This point exists because implementation cannot move forward while commitments already made under the ceasefire remain incomplete. That means that measures promised at the start of the ceasefire, including humanitarian aid, fuel, crossings, shelter, as well as others, must be implemented before moving to the next stage.

Point 3: Verification Before Moving Forward

Because "trust between Israelis and Palestinians is effectively nonexistent," the process cannot rely on promises alone. Each obligation by one side triggers an obligation by the other, and every stage must be independently verified before the process can move forward.

Point 4: Role of the Board of Peace (BoP), Office of the High Representative (OHR), and the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG)

The National Committee for the Administration of Gaza would serve as the Palestinian-led civilian administration responsible for governing Gaza during the transition period. The OHR is intended to connect the BoP to the NCAG and coordinate the civilian, reconstruction, and security tracks of the implementation process.

These entities are transitional and will not permanently replace Palestinian governance.

Point 5: Hamas and Governance

This separates armed factions from governing institutions while also protecting ordinary civil servants and public employees. Gaza cannot recover while armed groups simultaneously operate as governing authorities.

Civil servants are to be treated lawfully, fairly, and with dignity.

Point 6: One Authority, One Law, One Weapon

Only authorized Palestinian institutions would exercise security authority inside Gaza; only authorized personnel carry weapons, armed groups cease military activity, and governance and security structures become unified under one civilian authority.

Point 7: Police Reform and Integration

The Roadmap calls for vetting police personnel, integrating trained officers into civilian structures, offering non-armed roles or compensation where appropriate, and transferring police weapons to NCAG control as soon as it enters the Gaza Strip.

The objective is to rebuild law enforcement gradually and professionally while maintaining public order and avoiding institutional collapse.

Point 8: Gradual Decommissioning Process

There will be a graduation phasing out of weapons through a Palestinian-led and internationally verified process. Weapons are not transferred to Israel. Weapons would first transfer to Palestinians operating under the NCAG with international monitoring arrangements.

Point 9: Personal Weapons Under Palestinian Law

The NCAG would become the sole Palestinian authority responsible for registering weapons, issuing licenses, revoking licenses, and collecting unlicensed weapons. The process would happen gradually through buy-back programs, reintegration assistance, and social support mechanisms.

Point 10: Conditions for Surrendering Personal Weapons

No one will be required to give up their personal weapon until appropriate security and implementation milestones are met and verified by the authorized bodies. This ensures that personal safety is protected throughout the transition. The process is designed to happen alongside the establishment of functioning security arrangements.

Point 11: Social Peace Agreement

This point seeks the prevention of internal Palestinian violence during the transition. The Roadmap includes commitments to stop internal killings, prohibit reprisals, ban armed demonstrations, and end displays of armed force.

Point 12: International Stabilization Force (ISF)

An International Stabilization Force will be established as a temporary buffer and support mechanism during implementation. It will deploy between Israeli and Palestinian-controlled areas, protect humanitarian operations, and support the decommissioning process. The force is not intended to govern or police Gaza. The NCAG remains responsible for policing and civilian administration.

Point 13: Phased Israeli Withdrawal

This point links Israeli withdrawal directly to verified implementation of the decommissioning process. The roadmap commits Israel to a phased withdrawal on an agreed timetable and will be replaced with a Palestinian-led NCAG.

Point 14: Palestinian Responsibility in Certified Areas

Responsible for maintaining security in certified and fully decommissioned areas to Palestinian civilian authorities under the NCAG. The broader objective is to move Gaza gradually toward governance and security administration under Palestinian transitional institutions rather than under military confrontation or parallel armed structures.

Point 15: Reconstruction

Finally, large-scale reconstruction will be directly connected to verified stability and civilian administration. Financing and major rebuilding efforts will not move forward sustainably in areas where parallel armed structures remain active and instability persists. Reconstruction will be tied to civilian governance and a functioning administration under the NCAG. Gaza cannot move from emergency humanitarian relief to genuine long-term recovery unless there is stability, functioning civilian institutions, reconstruction access, and confidence that rebuilding efforts can be sustained.