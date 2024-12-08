Assad regime falls, Syrian rebels declare; IDF reinforcements deploy in Golan | LIVE BLOG

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad reportedly left the country • IDF troops reportedly entered southern Syria after UN base attacked by gunmen

Israel - Hamas War day 429: Opposition fighters were welcomed by Damascus residents as they entered the Syrian capital, with Reuters reporting that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had left the country.

The Israel Defense Forces deployed reinforcements throughout the Golan Heights over the weekend, with reports saying that troops had entered southern districts of Syria. This comes after the IDF confirmed that it had assisted UN forces in repelling gunmen approaching UN bases in southern Syria's Hader.

Alleged Israeli airstrikes in Syria attacked weapons depots housing munitions, including chemical weapons. 

Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad clash with PA forces in Jenin hospital

Rebel fighters enter presidential palace in Damascus

US National Security Advisor: Washington focused on ensuring no ISIS resurgence in Syria

IDF intercepts projectile from Yemen before entering Israeli airspace

