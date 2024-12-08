Israel - Hamas War day 429: Opposition fighters were welcomed by Damascus residents as they entered the Syrian capital, with Reuters reporting that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had left the country.

The Israel Defense Forces deployed reinforcements throughout the Golan Heights over the weekend, with reports saying that troops had entered southern districts of Syria. This comes after the IDF confirmed that it had assisted UN forces in repelling gunmen approaching UN bases in southern Syria's Hader.

Alleged Israeli airstrikes in Syria attacked weapons depots housing munitions, including chemical weapons.

