At least 2 Israelis wounded in heavy Hezbollah barrage at Nahariya

Some 50 rockets fired at northern Israel Thursday morning

Interception seen from Naharia, northern Israel
At least two Israelis were wounded in a large rocket barrage from the Lebanon-based jihadists of Hezbollah targeting the northern city of Nahariya and surrounding communities.

Israeli emergency service says that two, in their 20s, were hit by shrapnel and taken to Nahariya's Galilee Medical Center in moderate condition.

