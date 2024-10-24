At least 2 Israelis wounded in heavy Hezbollah barrage at Nahariya
Some 50 rockets fired at northern Israel Thursday morning
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
At least two Israelis were wounded in a large rocket barrage from the Lebanon-based jihadists of Hezbollah targeting the northern city of Nahariya and surrounding communities.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1849350330468749345
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Israeli emergency service says that two, in their 20s, were hit by shrapnel and taken to Nahariya's Galilee Medical Center in moderate condition.
This article received 0 comments