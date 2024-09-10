At least 40 reportedly killed as IDF targets senior Hamas commanders in Gaza, Israel doubts high figures | LIVE BLOG
The Israeli army named three senior commanders killed in airstrikes on a command and control center that Hamas embedded in a civilian area of the Gaza Strip
Israel - Hamas War day 340: IDF airstrikes overnight targeted major Hamas commanders in the Gaza Strip. According to the Gazan health ministry, which is run by the terrorist organization, at least 40 people were killed. The IDF released a statement stressing the measures it implemented to reduce civilian casualties, and said that the attack on the command and control center used precision munitions. Furthermore, it said that the figures produced by Gazan information sources should not be trusted from an organization that embeds itself in civilian populated areas.
The terrorists were named as Samer Ismail Khadr Abu Daqqa, the head of Hamas’s aerial unit; Osama Tabesh, who commanded the observation and targets department in the group's military intelligence headquarters; and Ayman Mabhouh, another senior Hamas terrorist.
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that Hamas as an organized military group "no longer exists."
Meanwhile, the IDF reportedly struck targets in southern Lebanon, with at least one Hezbollah operative killed.
🚨✈️ Hostile aircraft triggers sirens in Upper Galilee region
https://x.com/i/web/status/1833523788001980474
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
🚨 Rocket sirens blare in Israel-Lebanon border town of Ghajar
https://x.com/i/web/status/1833510066860798131
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Palestinian health officials say 2 killed, more wounded in clashes with IDF in West Bank
🚨 Massive Hezbollah rocket barrage targets Western Galilee region of northern Israel
IDF 'expresses deepest regret' over death of US citizen Aysenur Ezgi Eygi
🚨 Sirens blare in Zarit, Shomera in northern Israel amid incoming rockets, 1st barrage of day