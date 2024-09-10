Israel - Hamas War day 340: IDF airstrikes overnight targeted major Hamas commanders in the Gaza Strip. According to the Gazan health ministry, which is run by the terrorist organization, at least 40 people were killed. The IDF released a statement stressing the measures it implemented to reduce civilian casualties, and said that the attack on the command and control center used precision munitions. Furthermore, it said that the figures produced by Gazan information sources should not be trusted from an organization that embeds itself in civilian populated areas.

The terrorists were named as Samer Ismail Khadr Abu Daqqa, the head of Hamas’s aerial unit; Osama Tabesh, who commanded the observation and targets department in the group's military intelligence headquarters; and Ayman Mabhouh, another senior Hamas terrorist.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that Hamas as an organized military group "no longer exists."

Meanwhile, the IDF reportedly struck targets in southern Lebanon, with at least one Hezbollah operative killed.

