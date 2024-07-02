At least 900 terrorists killed in Rafah ground operation, IDF chief says

The Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi visited soldiers in Rafah on Tuesday, saying that more than 900 terrorists had been killed in the ongoing operations in the southern Gaza Strip city.

"This is a long campaign," he said in footage released by the IDF spokesperson's unit. "With determination and persistence we carry out the tasks and exhaust the other side."

Halevi met with key officers in charge of the operations in southern Gaza, including the head of the Technology and Logistics Division Major General Michel Yanco, Logistics Division head Brigadier General Moti Mizrahi, Chief Technology and Maintenance Officer Brigadier General Ariel Shima, Chief Logistics Officer Lieutenant Colonel Haim Malki, and others.

Halevi toured the Kerem Shalom crossing and a forward logistics center established in Gaza, meeting also with soldiers in the reserves and regular army.

"We count in the Rafah Brigade - what we saw with our eyes," he said, "over 900 dead terrorists, including commanders."

This includes "at least one battalion commander, many platoon commanders, and many operatives."

"Some people we killed underground, some people tried to get out, and we killed them," he added.