Autopsy of executed hostages shows they were shot to death 2-3 days ago

The Ministry of Health announced Sunday evening that the six bodies of the abductees, extracted from the Gaza Strip a day earlier, arrived this morning at the National Center of Forensic Medicine for autopsies.

The examination found that the abductees were murdered by Hamas terrorists with several close-range gunshot wounds.

They were identified as Ori Danino, Alex Lubnov, Almog Sarusi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Carmel Gat, and Eden Yerushalmi.

The forensic examination also concluded that the abductees died during Thursday to early Friday morning, about 48 to 72 hours before their examination.

"We are hoping for the quick return of all the abductees," the ministry said. "We're partaking in the deep mourning of the Goldberg-Polin, Yerushalmi, Danino, Sarusi, Gat, and Lubnov families."

"We did not know their exact location, we acted with extra caution after locating Farhan Kadi nearby," the IDF said after bringing the bodies back. "The abductees were found about a kilometer away from where Farhan was located. It's impossible to describe with words what the abductees have been through since October 7th. This news shakes us all. The abductees were brutally killed by Hamas terrorists a short time before we got to them."