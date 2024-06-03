Ben Gvir relocates faction meeting after hostage relatives arrive

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir moved his Otzma Yehudit party’s weekly faction meeting from its regular location after relatives of Israeli hostages held in Gaza entered the room carrying signs minutes before it was set to begin.

The families reached an agreement with party officials allowing them to stay if they remained silent.

However, just minutes later, the MKs abruptly left the room and relocated to a conference room down the hall. Knesset security prevented the families from entering the new meeting location, prompting angry shouts that could be heard through the confernce room door.

Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu expressed empathy for the families, stating that they are "owed a lot" by the state and emphasizing the need to bring their children home.

However, Eliyahu cautioned against protests that might pressure the government into making deals that could lead to future violence, referencing the release of October 7 mastermind Yahya Sinwar in the 2011 Shalit deal.

Ben Gvir, when asked why he relocated the meeting and barred the relatives, stated that he has met with hostage families and will continue to do so, but he viewed doing so in front of cameras as "populism."

The protesters, chanting "Yes to Netanyahu’s deal," staged a sit-in outside the meeting room.