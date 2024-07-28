Ben Gvir shown footage of terrorists torturing hostages - report

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir was shown footage of terrorists torturing hostages in the Gaza Strip, according to a report in the UK’s Telegraph on Sunday.

Video clips released by the Hamas terror organization are aimed at pressuring Israel to ease conditions of Palestinian prisoners, as well as agree to a ceasefire deal for the release of the hostages.

One video cited by the Telegraph addresses Ben Gvir, according to two Israeli officials. One of them said he showed the footage to the minister, who responded that it gave Israel further legitimacy to crack down on Palestinian prisoners.

“Even after being warned that because of his desire for likes on social media, our hostages are suffering in Gaza and being tortured, he smiled and said he would continue,” the official said.

Ben Gvir responded to the report in Israel’s 0404 news, stressing that he was shown no such footage.