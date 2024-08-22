Israel - Hamas War day 321: US President Joe Biden spoke on the telephone to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with the ceasefie deal in the recent negotiations reportedly in jeopardy over Hamas's repeated refusals.

In Tulkarm, the West Bank, Palestinian reports said that Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists clashed with Israeli special forces.

Israel's military said that more than 10 Hezbollah targets were struck overnight, which comes after dozens of rockets were fired into northern Israel by the Lebanese terror group.

