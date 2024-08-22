IDF attacks more than 10 Hezbollah targets overnight | LIVEBLOG
The Israeli military is reportedly operating in the West Bank's Tulkarm area • Netanyahu speaks about urgency of ceasefire deal in phone call with Biden and Harris
Israel - Hamas War day 321: US President Joe Biden spoke on the telephone to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with the ceasefie deal in the recent negotiations reportedly in jeopardy over Hamas's repeated refusals.
In Tulkarm, the West Bank, Palestinian reports said that Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists clashed with Israeli special forces.
Israel's military said that more than 10 Hezbollah targets were struck overnight, which comes after dozens of rockets were fired into northern Israel by the Lebanese terror group.
To catch up on the updates from Wednesday, CLICK HERE
For more stories on the Israel-Hamas war
https://x.com/i/web/status/1826529698714681846
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
IDF confirms Tulkarm operation ongoing, terrorists killed in airstrike
🚨Sirens in Kiryat Shmona triggered by Hezbollah rocket barrage on northern Israel
https://x.com/i/web/status/1826515194362609758
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
🚨 Rocket sirens blare in northern Israel
Palestinian Red Crescent reports 3 killed in clashes with IDF in Tulkarm
Earlier sirens in Nir Am, southern Israel, deemed false alarm
Parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin receive standing ovation at DNC
https://x.com/i/web/status/1826499628365238278
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
🚨 Rocket sirens blare in Nir Am, near Gazan border
🚨Suspected hostile aircraft incursion alert in northern Israel
https://x.com/i/web/status/1826482117477364104
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier arrives in Middle East amid threat against Israel from Iran