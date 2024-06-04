Biden suggests Netanyahu may be prolonging war for political gains

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday implied that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu might be extending the war in Gaza for political reasons.

“There is every reason for people to draw that conclusion,” Biden stated in an interview with Time magazine.

This criticism, which Netanyahu has faced before, has recently intensified as his far-right coalition partners threaten to collapse his government if he adheres to the hostage deal proposal he authorized last week, which aims to end the conflict.

For months, Netanyahu has delayed strategic discussions regarding Gaza's postwar management, likely to avoid conflict with National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

Both have called for permanently occupying Gaza and re-establishing Israeli settlements there. Meanwhile, Israel’s security establishment has argued that failing to propose a viable alternative to Hamas has enabled the terror group to quickly fill vacuums left by the IDF on the battlefields, further extending the conflict.

AP Photo

Netanyahu maintains that planning for Gaza’s future is premature until Hamas is defeated, arguing that no one will replace the terror group as long as it remains in power.

This stance has caused frustration in Washington, which has pushed Israel to plan for postwar Gaza since the early days of the conflict.

When asked if Israel has committed war crimes in Gaza, Biden responded, “It’s uncertain."

In the same interview, Biden highlighted the strategic importance of an Israel-Saudi normalization deal, stating it would be “overwhelmingly in our interest.”