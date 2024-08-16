Biden warns against undermining efforts to secure Gaza ceasefire

It is important that no party in the Middle East would undermine efforts to reach a Gaza hostage release deal now in sight, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1824533264603754882 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"I instructed the American negotiating team in Doha to present the comprehensive mediation proposal that was presented today, which offers the basis for a final agreement on a ceasefire agreement and the release of the hostages,” the lame duck president said in a statement.

“I am sending Secretary Blinken to Israel to reaffirm my iron-clad support for Israel’s security, continue our intensive efforts to conclude this agreement and to underscore that with the comprehensive ceasefire and hostage release deal now in sight, no one in the region should take actions to undermine this process,” Biden added.