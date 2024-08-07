Israeli army representatives told the family of Bilha Yinon on Tuesday that she had been murdered on October 7.

Yinon, from Netiv HaAsara, was the last person declared missing in the massacre. The Israel Defense Forces stated that identification was made possible after finding evidence in her home in Netiv HaAsara and concluding a complex examination and interpretation process.

Since the outbreak of the war, the IDF, specifically the Manpower Directorate and the Missing Persons Unit, have conducted a broad inquiry. In this framework, various teams operated in different fields in order to ascertain what happened to Yinon.

In the end, a committee of experts from the Health Ministry – with representatives of the IDF's investigation team, representatives of the National Institute of Forensic Medicine, the Israel Police, and in collaboration with Rishon LeZion's Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef – determined based on the findings that she had been murdered on October 7. "The IDF shares in the sorrow of the Yinon family and the entire Netiv HaAsara community," the military said in a statement.