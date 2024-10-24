Blinken announces another $135 million in aid to Gaza

In Qatar, Blinken discusses 'renewed efforts to secure the release of the hostages and end the war in Gaza' with the Gulf state’s emir

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken with Qatari leader Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha, October 24, 2024.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken with Qatari leader Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha, October 24, 2024. Nathan Howard/Pool Photo via AP

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday announced another $135 million in aid to Gaza, saying it was critical that aid enter the war-ravaged encalve.

Blinken spoke in Qatar on his 11th visit to the region since the outbreak of the war in Gaza last year, sparked by the October 7 massacre. 

Washigton has pressed Israel to allow more aid into the devastated Palestinian territory, while Israel has repeatedly pointed out that the deliveries are being looted by the armed jihadists of Hamas, who often attack Palestinian civilians for trying to access them.

In Qatar, Blinken “discussed renewed efforts to secure the release of the hostages and end the war in Gaza” with the Gulf state’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the State Department said.

Having wrapped up a two-day trip to Israel, Blinken now seeks to build momentum for a ceasefire after Israel’s killing of Hamas kingpin Yahya Sinwar; he flew to Qatar to seek assessments of where Hamas stands on a truce.

