Israel - Hamas War day 461: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the negotiations for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and a release of Israeli hostages was "very close." He said that the Biden administration is hopeful the deal can be closed before the inauguration of President-Elect Donald Trump.

This comes as the body of a hostage, Youssef al-Ziadna, was recovered from Gaza on Wednesday. The fate of his son, Hamza, is uncertain.

Fighting in northern Gaza is still ongoing with intensity, as three soldiers were declared killed in action during a battle in Beit Hanoun.

