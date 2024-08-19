Blinken meets Netanyahu, top Israeli officials amid push for ceasefire

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Yitzhak Herzog, and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday, who is visiting the Middle East in shuttle diplomacy to push for a ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas.

Blinken was scheduled to visit Israel as early as last week, but his meeting was postponed due to the fear of the Iranian reaction to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Netanyahu's office stated that the meeting, which lasted about three hours, was "positive and conducted in a good spirit." The statement said that "the prime minister reiterated Israel's commitment to the latest American proposal regarding the release of the abductees - which takes into account Israel's security needs, on which he firmly stands."

At the beginning of the meeting with President Herzog, Blinken said that the negotiations taking place were decisive, and probably the best opportunity to bring the abductees home, achieve a ceasefire, and lead everyone to a better path towards sustainable peace and security. The talks were possibly the last, he said.

The meeting is held in the background of the summit held in Doha, Qatar, on the negotiation talks for a hostage deal and a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The summit was attended by representatives from Israel - Mossad head David Barnea and Shin Bet head Ronen Bar, who returned to Israel on Saturday, as well as representatives from the United States, Qatar and Egypt.

Blinken spoke yesterday with the Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. The two individuals discussed the vital and ongoing work to prevent regional escalation and forge a cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas. Secretary Blinken thanked Saudi Arabia's work in facilitating the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza, and emphasized shared concerns about the Houthis' actions, including their seizure earlier this month of the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Sana'a, Yemen.

Blinken also thanked Al Saud for Saudi Arabia's role as a co-host in the talks in Switzerland aimed at implementing the Jeddah Declaration and achieving a cessation of hostilities in Sudan - and emphasized the need for the Sudanese armed forces to join the rapid support forces in the country in the negotiation process. Later, he is expected to visit Cairo as well.