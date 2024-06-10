Blinken pushes Middle East leaders to pressure Hamas for hostage deal

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has returned to the Middle East, urging regional leaders to press Hamas into agreeing to a ceasefire deal in Gaza.

Blinken's visit, his eighth since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, began in Cairo with a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, a key mediator with Hamas.

Blinken emphasized the necessity of Hamas accepting the ceasefire plan, which he said has broad international support and has been accepted by Israel. "My message to governments throughout the region... if you want a ceasefire, press Hamas to say ‘yes,’" Blinken told reporters before departing Cairo.

He described the proposal as the "single best way" to achieve a ceasefire, secure the release of remaining hostages, and enhance regional security.

The plan calls for a phased ceasefire, the release of hostages, and the eventual reconstruction of Gaza. However, Hamas has not yet responded to the proposal received ten days ago. Blinken’s trip will also include stops in Israel, Jordan, and Qatar, where he will meet with leaders to discuss the ceasefire plan.

In response to Blinken's remarks, Hamas denounced his comments. "Blinken’s speech during his visit to Egypt is an example of bias to Israel and it offers an American cover to the holocaust conducted by the occupation in Gaza," said senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri.

In Israel, Blinken is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

The U.S. is also reportedly considering separate negotiations with Hamas for the release of five American hostages if current diplomatic efforts fail. These talks would exclude Israel and use Qatar as a mediator.

The five U.S. hostages are Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Edan Alexander, Sagui Dekel-Chen, Keith Siegel, and Omer Neutra. The White House has not commented on the potential independent negotiations, and Israeli officials have stated they are unaware of such plans.

Blinken’s visit follows U.S. President Joe Biden's three-phase ceasefire proposal, which envisions an end to hostilities, the release of hostages, and Gaza's reconstruction. The plan faces challenges, with Hamas demanding a permanent end to fighting and Israel committed to continuing operations until Hamas is dismantled.