Blinken to visit Israel Sunday in effort to secure hostage deal, avoid escalation

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Israel late on Sunday as part of a regional tour aimed at staving off escalation. On Monday the top U.S. diplomat will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Israel on August 17 to continue intensive diplomatic efforts to conclude the agreement for a ceasefire and release of hostages and detainees through the bridging proposal presented today by the United States, with support from Egypt and Qatar,” State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said in a statement.

“This proposal would achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, secure the release of all hostages, ensure humanitarian assistance is distributed throughout Gaza, and create the conditions for broader regional stability,” the official said.

“Secretary Blinken will underscore the critical need for all parties in the region to avoid escalation or any other actions that could undermine the ability to finalize an agreement,” Patel said.