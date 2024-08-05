US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned G7 allies that an Iranian attack against Israel could begin in the next 24 to 48 hours, according to a report Monday in Axios.

A call between Blinken and his counterparts was done to pressure Iran and Hezbollah to minimize their retaliation, which is "the best chance to prevent all-out war."

Blinken also said that, unline the April 13 attack against Israel, the impending assault is unknown.

"We express our deep concern over the heightened level of tension in the Middle East which threatens to ignite a broader conflict in the region," the G7 countries said in a statement.

"We urge all involved parties to refrain from perpetuating the current destructive cycle of retaliatory violence, to lower tensions and engage constructively towards de-escalation. No country or nation stands to gain from further escalation in the Middle East."