Bodies of 2 hostages found in Gaza - Hostages Families Forum

Hamza and Yousef al-Zaydana, who were kidnapped by Gazan terrorists on October 7, 2023, were found dead in the Gaza Strip, according to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum on Wednesday.

"We were informed that the bodies of Yousef and his son Hamza were found. Our hearts ache. We wanted them to return to the bosom of the family alive - but unfortunately they returned dead," said Ali Zaydana, their brother. "Aisha and her brother Bilal were waiting to hug them. This is a difficult and shocking disaster."

The two were kidnapped from Kibbutz Holit with Aisha and Bilal, the sons of Hamza and Yousef, on October 7, while they were working there. The sibling, who met the "criteria" of the first deal, were released after 55 days in captivity - and until now their family has held out hope that the father of the family and the older brother will also return alive.

"We thank the heroic IDF soldiers who work day and night for the return of our loved ones, many of whom paid with their lives for this cause," the forum said.