Cairo urges de-escalation after Egypt-Israel clash near Rafah - report

Following a recent clash between Egyptian and Israeli forces near the Rafah border crossing, Egyptian authorities have confirmed their desire to avoid escalation.

The incident, which resulted in the death of Egyptian soldier Abdullah Ramadan and injuries to two others, is currently under joint investigation.

A source familiar with the situation indicated that the clash was perceived by Egyptian authorities as a provocative act by the Israeli military. According to the source, the Israeli provocation aimed to test Egypt's reaction to the presence of Israeli military vehicles near the border fence. The vehicles reportedly remained at the closest point to the border as part of this testing process.

The clash occurred in the area known as the Philadelphia axis, where an Israeli tank had been stationed since the start of the Israeli military operation in Palestinian Rafah. The tank's presence near the Egyptian border was met with surprise by Egyptian forces securing the area, leading to the deadly confrontation.

In addition to the casualties, a source revealed that two other Egyptian soldiers were wounded and are currently receiving treatment.

A diplomatic source stated that Cairo has been responsive to inquiries from several Western parties regarding the incident and the broader context of Egypt-Israel relations. The Egyptian responses reaffirmed Cairo's commitment to the peace agreement with Israel and clarified that there is no desire for escalation.

However, Cairo also demanded increased pressure from international governments to halt the Israeli military operation in Rafah promptly. The diplomatic source warned that continued military tension in the region could lead to uncontrollable security repercussions given the heightened state of alert among forces in the area.