Israel - Hamas War day 418: The ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah began at 4:00 am, with Israeli airstrikes continuing until an hour before. Supporters of the terrorist group returned to the Dahieh neighborhood of southern Lebanon, a stronghold of theirs, as Lebanese civilians began returning to homes in southern Lebanon.

The IDF warned residents that Israeli forces were still deployed south of the Litani, with the Lebanese army set to send 10,000 troops to enforce the ceasefire agreement.

