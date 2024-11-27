Ceasefire goes into effect as Lebanese begin returning south, despite IDF warning | LIVE BLOG
The Lebanese army is set to send 10,000 soldiers south of the Litani River to enforce the ceasefire, under which Hezbollah is required to stay away from the area
Israel - Hamas War day 418: The ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah began at 4:00 am, with Israeli airstrikes continuing until an hour before. Supporters of the terrorist group returned to the Dahieh neighborhood of southern Lebanon, a stronghold of theirs, as Lebanese civilians began returning to homes in southern Lebanon.
The IDF warned residents that Israeli forces were still deployed south of the Litani, with the Lebanese army set to send 10,000 troops to enforce the ceasefire agreement.
70% of Hezbollah UAVs and cruise missiles destroyed, IDF says
The Israel Defense Forces said in a statement that 70 percent of the UAVs and cruise missiles in the Aerial Unit of Hezbollah had been destroyed since the start of the war.
This includes 150 UAV launch positions, some 20 weapons storage facilities containing UAVs and cruise missiles, and 30 command centers.
Also eliminated were leading commanders of the unit. In late September, Muhammad Hussein Sarour (Abu Saleh) was killed in Beirut. The commander of the unit's Northern Litani sector was also killed a month later. On Tuesday, before the cesefire went into effect, the IDF eliminated the unit's operations officer, Jafar Ali Samaha, in Beirut.
IDF fired warning shots on suspects approaching positions in southern Lebanon