Ceasefire talks to take place in Doha, Hamas says won't attend

Ceasefire talks are set to retart Thursday in Doha, Qatar, according to a report in the Egyptian Al-Ahram on Wednesday.

Three US envoys will attend the round of talks, with Israel's YNet saying that some of the family members of hostages, who have been held in the Gaza Strip since October 7, received word that only Mossad head David Barnea would attend the meeting, and not Shin Bet security agency chief Ronen Bar.

This report was contradicted by a later report in Kan, which stated that both of them would be joined by Major General Nitzan Alon.

Hamas, in the meantime, has stated it will not attend the talks, although much of its political leadership is based in Qatar.