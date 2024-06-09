Commander of the IDF Gaza division resigns, "On October 7, I failed in my mission”

Brig. Gen. Avi Rosenfeld, the commander of the IDF’s Gaza Division, has tendered his resignation from the military in the wake of his involvement in the failures leading up to Hamas's terror onslaught on October 7.

In a letter addressed to the head of the Southern Command and the IDF chief of staff, Rosenfeld candidly admitted his shortcomings, acknowledging that he had failed in his life’s mission to protect the Gaza border communities.

The resignation letter, characterized by a sense of accountability and responsibility. "Everyone has to take responsibility for their part, and I am the one in charge of the 143rd Division," Rosenfeld wrote, expressing his decision to step down as a demonstration of his leadership ethos.

Despite the resignation, Rosenfeld pledged to fulfill his duties until his replacement assumes command, ensuring a seamless transition of responsibilities.