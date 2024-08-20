Communication ongoing with Sinwar despite hiding from Israel - Hamas

Senior Hamas official, Osama Hamdan, said that the organization is in contact with leader Yahya Sinwar, and he remains one of the main decision makers in the ongoing negotiations with Israel, according to Reuters on Monday night.

Hamdan also criticized a statement by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, asserting that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accepted the updated ceasefire deal offer.

Hamdan said that Blinken "raises many ambiguities" since the proposal is "not what was presented to us nor what we agreed on."

"We don't need new Gaza ceasefire negotiations, we need to agree on an implementation mechanism," he added.