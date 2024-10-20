Controversy ignites over Sinwar’s wife carrying $32,000 Birkin Bag

A controversy has erupted following the release of images showing the wife of former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar carrying a luxury Hermès Birkin bag valued at $32,000.

The images, dated October 6, 2023, were posted on social media by Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee, the Israeli Defense Forces' (IDF) Arabic spokesperson.

The bag in question, believed to be a Hermès Birkin 25, has become a focal point of outrage amidst ongoing humanitarian struggles in Gaza.

The revelation comes just days after Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, an IDF spokesman, released footage depicting Sinwar and his family fleeing through a tunnel mere hours before the October 7 massacre. “For hours, they were going back and forth, stocking up on food, a television, and other necessities for a long stay. He was only concerned about his personal survival,” Hagari stated.

The images have sparked a wave of reactions on social media, where users expressed indignation over the stark contrast between the luxury displayed and the precarious situation of many Gazans. One user sarcastically remarked, “I didn’t know people in open-air prisons used Birkin bags,” encapsulating the feelings of many who see the bag as a symbol of wealth amid widespread poverty.

MOHAMMED ABED / AFP

Adraee's post further fueled the controversy, stating, "While the people of Gaza have no money for food, we see many examples of Yahya Sinwar and his wife's special love for money." He also raised the provocative question of whether Sinwar’s wife entered the tunnel carrying the expensive bag, suggesting a disconnect between the leadership of Hamas and the everyday struggles of the Palestinian people.

Before his elimination, Sinwar was reportedly worth around $3 billion, with thousands of shekels found on him after his death. This financial backdrop has intensified discussions about the disparity between the wealth of Hamas leaders and the economic hardships faced by the population in Gaza.