Cost of hostage deal – dozens of Palestinian prisoners released | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 472: Ninety Palestinian prisoners were released after the three Israeli hostages – Emily Damari, Doron Steinbrecher, and Romi Gonen – were brought back to Israel in the first stage of the prisoner-hostage exchange and ceasefire deal.

Emily's mother, Mandy Damari, said her daughter was in better health than expected, despite losing two fingers when Gazan terrorists abducted her on October 7, 2023.

In a statement released by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, Mandy said, "In Emily’s own words, she is the happiest girl in the world; she has her life back."

Hamas hailed the deal, with a statement saying: "The joyous expressions of our people emphasize the public support for the resistance. The sight of the release of the 3 prisoners [abductees] in full health, mentally and physically, while our male and female prisoners showed signs of neglect and exhaustion – shows the difference between the values ​​of the resistance and the fascism of the occupation."

In the Gaza Strip, 50 aid trucks and more than 10 trucks with fuel entered through the Kerem Shalom crossing. While the fighting has ceased in Gaza in the framework of the ceasefire, Israel remains under threat from the greater regional alliance against it, led by Iran.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Major General Mohammad Bagheri said that "the Zionists admitted that they had no choice but to surrender to a ceasefire - the axis of resistance will emerge from this test with pride."

The Houthis, meanwhile, said that they would cease attacking ships in the Red Sea after the deal, except for those flagged or owned by Israel.

