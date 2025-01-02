Cost of war: 891 soldiers killed since October 7, 50 in Lebanon invasion

The Israel Defense Forces released casualty data since the beginning of the war on October 7, 2023, with a statement on Thursday saying that 891 soldiers had been killed.

In addition, 5,569 soldiers have been injured. In 2023 alone, 558 soldiers were killed, 329 of them on October 7.

The army said that 512 were killed in 2023 during operations, along with 16 in accidents. Ten died as a result of illnesses, and three passed away in various terrorist attacks. An additional 17 committed suicide or believed to have committed suicide.

Less soldiers died in 2024, with the IDF data stating that there were 363 soldiers killed. Of these, 295 were in operational activity, 23 in accidents, 13 from illness, 21 from suspected suicide, and 11 in different terror attacks.

The Israeli army has opened a mental health center open 24/7, adding more mental health professionals to deal with the psychological effects of the current war.

Soldiers are invited to contact the hotline by calling *2201, or via WhatsApp at 052-845-1201.