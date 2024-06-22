Cuba joins South Africa's ICJ case against Israel

Israel and the United States reject the accusation of "genocide," saying it represents an antisemitic blood libel and an inversion of reality

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
A file photo of Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel, left, and former President Raul Castro wave Cuban flags in Havana.
A file photo of Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel, left, and former President Raul Castro wave Cuban flags in Havana.AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa

Cuba announced its decision to co-sponsor South Africa’s case against Israel in the the International Court of Justice.

Video poster

The statement carried by national media in the isolated socialist island country said Havana's measure aims at “stopping the atrocities against the Palestinian people as a result of Israel’s disproportionate and indiscriminate use of force.”

South Africa accuses Israel of "genocide" in the war conducted by the Jewish state against the Palestinian jihadists of Hamas in Gaza; the conflict was sparked by Hamas's October 7 incursion into Israel, during which the terrorists butchered over 1,200 Israelis and took captive over 250 others. 

Israel and the United States reject the accusation of "genocide," saying it represents an antisemitic blood libel and an inversion of reality.  

This article received 0 comments

Comments