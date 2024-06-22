Death of IDF sergeant Malkia Gross takes ground operation fatality toll to 310
Gross died in a tank incident in southern Gaza Strip
1 min read
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday announced the death of Sergeant Major (res) Malkia Gross, 25. This takes the fatality toll in the ground operation up to 310.
Gross served in the Armored Corps' 9212th Battalion. He was killed in "a tank incident" in the southern Gaza Strip. The military added the incident was under investigation.
