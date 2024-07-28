Israel - Hamas War day 296: Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi visited the Druze town of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights after a dozen children were killed by a Hezbollah rocket that wounded dozens more. He called the Druze community "our braze, full partner, with the rest of the citizens of ISrael, in the war for our home, our collective home."

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant also visited the town, vowing that Hezbollah would pay a heavy price, despite denying it launched the deadly rocket.

The massacre of a dozen children was condemned internationally as well, with former US president Donald Trump taking the opportunity to strike political punches and blaming the current administration's "weakness" for the deaths.

Since the attack, Israel has conducted a number of low-level attacks on Hezbollah targets, biding its time before fully retaliating to the heinous rocket barrage against civilians.

In southern Israel, sirens blared in Nativ HaAsara, near the border with the Gaza Strip.

To catch up on the updates from Saturday, CLICK HERE

For more stories on the Israel-Hamas war