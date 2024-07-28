Hezbollah ramps up readiness as cross-border fire continues after Majdal Shams massacre | LIVE BLOG
IDF chief says military 'greatly increasing our readiness for the next stage of fighting in the north' • Hezbollah reportedly in high alert, evacuating sites over fears of escalation
Israel - Hamas War day 296: Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi visited the Druze town of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights after a dozen children were killed by a Hezbollah rocket that wounded dozens more. He called the Druze community "our braze, full partner, with the rest of the citizens of ISrael, in the war for our home, our collective home."
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant also visited the town, vowing that Hezbollah would pay a heavy price, despite denying it launched the deadly rocket.
The massacre of a dozen children was condemned internationally as well, with former US president Donald Trump taking the opportunity to strike political punches and blaming the current administration's "weakness" for the deaths.
Since the attack, Israel has conducted a number of low-level attacks on Hezbollah targets, biding its time before fully retaliating to the heinous rocket barrage against civilians.
In southern Israel, sirens blared in Nativ HaAsara, near the border with the Gaza Strip.
Mossad chief David Barnea returns from Rome as ceasefire negotiatons advance
Ben Gvir shown footage of terrorists torturing hostages - report
IDF Armored Corps soldier and officer wounded in Gaza fighting
All Eyes on Majdal Shams goes viral amid outpour of grief
House in Shtula hit by rocket, no casualties reported
Hamas sources to i24NEWS: Senior terrorist commander Marwan Issa killed in IDF strike months ago
Southern ports readying for influx of traffic in case of escalation in north
🚨Sirens warning of incoming rockets blare in northwestern Israel
IDF announces death of soldier who succumbed to wounds sustained in southern Gaza
Blinken expresses solidarity with victims of Majdal Shams attack
"We are deeply saddened by a loss of life we saw, there is no justification for terrorism, period," US State Secretary Antony Blinken said. "And every indication is that indeed the rockets was from Hezbollah. We stand by Israel’s right to defend its citizens from terrorist attacks and one of the reasons we are continuing to work so hard for ceasefire in Gaza is not just for Gaza but also so that we can really knock an opportunity to bring lasting calm across the blue line between Israel and Lebanon."