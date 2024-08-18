Details of new US ceasefire proposal leaked by Hamas official - report

A senior Hamas official revealed new details about the recent US proposal, presented during ceasefire negotiations held in Doha, the capital of Qatar, according to the Saudi Asharq News channel on Sunday.

The discussed proposal reportedly includes reduced Israeli miliatary presence on the Philadelphia Corridor, and not a withdrawal from it, alongside the return of the Palestinian Authority to administer the smuggling chokepoint in southern Gaza Strip.

The nature of collaboration between the PA and Israeli forces have not yet been determined, as Israel will still maintain a presence.

The senior source also emphasized that the US proposal includes Israeli supervision at the Netzarim Corridor, vetting Gazans returning to northern Gaza, although the nature of this has also not yet been determined.

The senior Hamas official also told the Saudi channel that the US has proposed Israel being able to oppose the release of a minimum of a hundred Palestinian prisoners, and that there would not be a full withdrawal of the IDF. This is contrary to what Hamas said it agreed to in early July.

The channel also reported that the American proposal includes further discussion on a permanent ceasefire within a certain framework. If Hamas does not agree to Israel's demands on this issue, the IDF will resume fighting. The source further clarified that negotiations on the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip and the lifting of the siege will be held after the discussions that lead to the first stage of the deal.

The Hamas source said that the US proposal aims to bridge gaps between the stances of the parties, and it contradicts the proposal from July 2. He added that Hamas opposes these proposals; however, it is waiting for the final version of the agreement to be presented to it before announcing its final position.