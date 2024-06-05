District Court rules closure order for Al Jazeera network to be shortened to 35 days

A Tel Aviv District Court decided to shorten the closure order of the Qatari-owned Al Jazeera channel in Israel to only 35 days. The court decision would allow the channel to resume operations in Israeli territory next week.

The court agreed that there was "no room for doubt about the nature of the ongoing relationship between the Al Jazeera channel and the terrorist organization Hamas, and the fact that the content broadcast on it serves the terrorist organization and presents significant harm to the security of the state."

In response, the office of the Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi said they intend to renew the prohibition order and block the network for an additional 45 days.

The Israeli government approved the closure of Al Jazeera's local bureau approximately one month ago, also blocking the channel's broadcasts in English and Arabic, removing them from cable and satellite companies, and blocking access to their website.

The move was made following the passage of legislation that allows for the blocking of a foreign channel if it is determined to be harming the security of the state, according to the Prime Minister and Communications Minister, and receiving the opinion of at least one security official, plus the approval of the government cabinet.

About two weeks ago, inspectors from the Communications Ministry seized equipment that was used for Al Jazeera broadcasts. The move made headlines worldwide, after it was determined that the equipment belonged to the AP news agency to broadcast a live feed of the Gaza skyline as seen from the southern Israeli city of Sderot, near the border. Though images were used by Al Jazeera, they were provided as part of AP's video service to all the channels subscribed to the news agency. The video equipment was returned following pressure from the Biden administration.