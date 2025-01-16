Doctors refute accusations against Israel in medical journal The Lancet

Doctors Danny Epstein and Daniel King, both heads of intensive care units in Israeli hospitals, have published a response in the prestigious medical journal The Lancet to counter accusations in there that Israel deliberately targeted the Gaza Strip's hospitals during the war. In their article, published on January 6, they took on an article in the peer-reviewed journal that presented a case study of telemedicine, meaning that the patient sees the doctor remotely, in Gaza. This article lamented that Israel's continued aggression, coupled with understaffed and besieged hospitals, made the medical teams still extremely constrained, even with the help of telemedicine initiatives.

Epstein and King criticized the use of Gaza's hospitals by Hamas as shields for terrorists and cite evidence of involvement by some members of health organizations in serious acts, including hostage-taking and harboring of terrorists, as a counterweight to the original article.

Dr. King noted that the Israeli doctors shied away from using Israeli or local sources. Instead, they relied on reports from international organizations and media, such as the UN and BBC. Using these sources, they clearly show how Hamas and other Palestinian terrorist groups used hospitals in Gaza.

The original article presented an unbalanced picture of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the doctors said. The doctors criticized the original article for its unbalanced presentation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. They emphasized that it equated Hamas attacks against Israeli civilians and Israel's military operations in Gaza, while ignoring key context, such as the use of hospitals as military operation bases.

"This review is read by influential doctors around the world, key figures who shape important processes on the international stage. It is crucial that they are exposed to the Israeli perspective and, ultimately, the truth," emphasized Dr. Epstein. "It's not about taking sides, but about presenting the facts as they are, without distortion or bias."

Dr. King expressed his frustration at the lack of support from his colleagues abroad: "I must admit that I am deeply disappointed by the discreet reactions I have received from friends abroad, even after the horrific events of October 7th. This shows how difficult it is for Israeli advocacy to penetrate the anti-Israeli narrative."