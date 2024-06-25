Doctors Without Borders says staffer killed in Gaza City attack

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), or Doctors Without Borders, said one of its staffers was killed during the Tuesday attack in Gaza City. "We are outraged and strongly condemn the killing of our colleague, Fadi Al-Wadiya, in an attack this morning in Gaza City."

According to a statement, Fadi Al-Wadiya was killed along with five other people, including three children. The organization said Al-Wadiya was cycling to his work place - the MSF clinic.

“Killing a healthcare worker while on his way to provide vital medical care to wounded victims of the endless massacres across Gaza is beyond shocking; it’s cynical and abhorrent,” said Caroline Seguin, the MSF's local operations manager.

MSF added that he was the sixth worker of the organization killed since October 7. “We are continuing to verify the details of this horrific incident,” stated the organization.

(AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Earlier in June, the United Nations (UN) officials warned Israel that it will have to suspend operations in the Gaza Strip unless the security improves, citing the risks the humanitarian workers in Gaza have been facing for almost nine months of the Israel-Hamas war.