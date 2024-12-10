Don't let leaders exploit the Syrian situation for cheap politics | Opinion

Never miss an opportunity to seize an opportunity - it may be one of the most public and incredible tasks, not just of the Air Force, but of the Israeli ground forces and its military intelligence as well. The IDF has been training for the "hour of need" for years.

Who could have believed that one of the largest countries on Israel's borders, and an enemy state, could be ruined so and left without leadership? In the face of such an emergency, the Israeli army and political leaders in Israel have proven that they know how to seize the opportunity and act.

More than 48 hours have passed since Israeli fighter jets destroyed the Syrian arsenal, which was primarily supplied by the Iranians and Russians with billions of dollars, including an entire air force of MiG 29s, combat helicopters, long-range missiles, aircraft defense systems, technological and military research centers, intelligence centers, biological and chemical weapons, and weapon manufacturing sites. All target banks that have been gathered by military intelligence in recent years were hit and damaged. We can talk about a historic strategic turning point today. Setting back the Syrian arsenal several decades is a good thing, but the aerial operations go much further than that.

Their goal is to further weaken Iran and its terrorist axis of evil that runs from Tehran to Damascus, passing through Iraq to reach Lebanon. By striking Syria in this way, the IAF fighters prevent Hezbollah's ability to rearm. This preventative operation will also allow Israel to prevent the weapons from reaching evil hands, such as Salafist groups dreaming of marching on the Al-Aqsa Mosque to seize these arms.

In modern history, there were several major operations by the Israeli military against Syria: Operation Ash in 1967, Osirak in 1981, the operation against Syrian nuclear reactors in 2007, the attack against Hamas police station in 2009, a preventive attack against Hezbollah a few months ago, and many others we still can't talk about for security reasons.

The current air and ground operations deep into Syrian territory will forever be part of the list, especially since these preventative actions were carried out calmly and not through political communication. At this moment, it would be wise for Israeli political and military leaders to maintain the calm until the operational picture becomes clearer. As it stands, the troop advance by Israel has reached 10 miles deep into Syrian territory, within artillery range of Damascus.