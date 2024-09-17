At least eight people were killed and 2,800 injured in Lebanon after an alleged Israeli attack in the country caused hand-held communications devices used by Hezbollah operatives to blow up at the same time, according to reports on Tuesday.

Iran's Ambassador to Lebanon Mojtaba Amani was among those hurt in the blasts.

According to Syrian sources, four were injured while riding in a vehicle in Damascus, caused by the explosion of one of the devices that was in the car.

Initial reports varied in the amount of people killed and wounded, with some saying that hundreds had been wounded. The Lebanese National Broadcasting Network (NBN) channel said that Israel "used advanced technology" against Hezbollah, which hit when it was claimed that such incidents occurred in more than one place in the Dahieh of Beirut. Reuters said that the attack was the "biggest intelligence breach yet" in the war, citing a Hezbollah official.