Day 257 of Israel at war: Dozens of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza since October 7 are alive "with certainty," a senior Israeli negotiator told AFP. The source, however, emphasized the urgency of the situation, saying “We cannot leave them there a long time. They will die."

“We cannot, at this point in time - before signing the agreement - commit to ending the war,” stressed the official, citing the two-phase approach to the potential deal.

According to the official, Israel agreed to the U.S. President Joe Biden's plan and expected Hamas to do the same. “In the event we don’t reach an agreement with Hamas, the IDF will continue to fight in the Gaza Strip in a no less intense fashion than it’s fighting now,” the added.

To catch up on the events from Monday, CLICK HERE

Read more in-depth stories on the Israel-Hamas war