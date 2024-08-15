Dozens of Israelis barred from forcibly entering Gaza - 7 arrested

Dozens of Israelis tried to enter the Gaza Strip Thursday via the Erez Crossing and were stopped by the army.

Activists tried to enter to pray in one of the settlements, abandoned since 2005, to mark 19 years since Israel's disengagement from Gaza.

"Police and IDF forces rushed to the scene, preventing civilians from entering," the IDF said in a statement. "Israeli police forces arrested several citizens. The IDF emphasizes that entry into any closed military zone is prohibited. The IDF will continue to carry out all necessary actions to ensure the security of residents."

"We were privileged today to take part in an attempt to hold morning prayers in the Gaza Strip, with the belief that Gaza is part of the whole land of Israel, and the clear understanding that only settlement will be considered a victory!" the activists said in a statement. "And only a Jewish Gaza will eliminate the threat of missiles and kidnappings from Gaza and will bring security to the residents of the south and the entire country!"

Seven people were arrested on the spot, with 20 others transfered to the central police station in Ashkelon.