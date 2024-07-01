Dozens of terrorists killed as IDF keeps pressure up throughout Gaza

Air strikes kill dozens of terrorists, eliminate several sites used for the production and storage of weapons

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
3 min read
3 min read
Israeli forces in position against terrorists in the Gaza Strip
Israeli forces in position against terrorists in the Gaza StripIDF spokesperson's unit

Dozens of terror targets were eliminated in the Gaza Strip in airstrikes, according to a statement by the Israel Defense Forces on Monday.

IDF spokesperson's unit
Israeli soldier kneels with his weapon, taking cover from the corner of a building in GazaIDF spokesperson's unit

The number of terrorists eliminated also numbered in the dozens, the statement said, as fighting in the southern Rafah and central Shejaiya continues.

IDF spokesperson's unit
Israeli soldiers ascend stairs in a building in the Gaza StripIDF spokesperson's unit

The 98th Division killed terrorists in short-range encounters and seized numerous weapons in raids in Shejaiya. Besides air strikes called in to attack individual terrorists, several sites used to produce and store weapons were also destroyed from the air.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1807720919327969693

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

Meanwhile, the Nachal Brigade under the 162nd Division identified a terrorist who launched an anti-tank missile at them. An aircraft overhead eliminated him.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1807714512570634553

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

In a similar incident, 99th Division forces identified a terrorist who fired at them in central Gaza. There were no casualties, and an aircraft targeted the assailant and eliminated him.

For more updates on the Israel-Hamas war, CLICK HERE

To read more stories and in-depth analysis

IDF spokesperson's unit
Israeli tank moves through the rubble in a street in the Gaza StreetIDF spokesperson's unit
This article received 0 comments

Comments