Dozens of terrorists killed as IDF keeps pressure up throughout Gaza

Dozens of terror targets were eliminated in the Gaza Strip in airstrikes, according to a statement by the Israel Defense Forces on Monday.

IDF spokesperson's unit

The number of terrorists eliminated also numbered in the dozens, the statement said, as fighting in the southern Rafah and central Shejaiya continues.

IDF spokesperson's unit

The 98th Division killed terrorists in short-range encounters and seized numerous weapons in raids in Shejaiya. Besides air strikes called in to attack individual terrorists, several sites used to produce and store weapons were also destroyed from the air.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1807720919327969693 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Meanwhile, the Nachal Brigade under the 162nd Division identified a terrorist who launched an anti-tank missile at them. An aircraft overhead eliminated him.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1807714512570634553 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In a similar incident, 99th Division forces identified a terrorist who fired at them in central Gaza. There were no casualties, and an aircraft targeted the assailant and eliminated him.

For more updates on the Israel-Hamas war, CLICK HERE

To read more stories and in-depth analysis