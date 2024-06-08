Noa Argamani reunited with terminally ill mother

Noa Argamani, the 26-year-old Israeli rescued by the IDF from captivity in Gaza, was reunited on Saturday with her mother Liora, a terminal cancer patient.

Liora, hospitalized at the Ichilov medical center in Tel Aviv with stage four cancer, received the news of her daughter's release via telephone.

An earlier video of Argamani showed he reuniting with her father, smiling and embracing him.

She was abducted along with her boyfriend Avinatan Or from the Supernova rave on the morning of October 7, the site of the worst of the many Hamas massacres on that day. Her boyfriend is believed to remain in captivity.

Argamani became one of the faces of the hostage crisis when footage of her abduction by Palestinians on a motorbike emerged online. In the footage, a distraught Argamani shouts: "Don't kill me!"