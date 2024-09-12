Egypt said to accept deployment of int'l Arab forces on Philadelphi Corridor

Egypt is in favor of international Arab peacekeeping troops along the Philadelphi Corridor in the southern Gaza Strip, according to a report in Al-Araby Al-Jadeed on Thursday.

In addition, the United Arab Emirates has reportedly been in contact with Morocco, Mauritania, and Djibouti over the possibility of their forces participating in peacekeeping forces along the Netzarim Corridor, which cuts Gaza from north to south in the middle of the territory.

The Philadelphi Corridor has become one of the main sticking points in negotations for a ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas after Israel entered the southern city of Rafah in May. Holding the road is necessary to prevent weapons smuggling, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.