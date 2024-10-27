Egypt proposes 2 day Gaza ceasefire to swap Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Sunday Egypt had proposed a two-day cease-fire in Gaza to exchange four Israeli hostages with some Palestinian prisoners.

Sisi made the announcement as efforts to defuse the war resumed in Qatar with the directors of the CIA and Israel's Mossad intelligence agency taking part.

The Egyptian leader also said that talks should resume within 10 days of implementing the temporary ceasefire in efforts to reach a permanent one.

There was no immediate comment from Israel or Hamas.

Israel has said the war cannot end until Hamas — an antisemitic jihadist group committed to the destruction of the Jewish state — has been wiped out as a military force and governing entity in Gaza.