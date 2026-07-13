EU launches $1 billion "Team Gaza Initiative" for early recovery

The European Commission convened the second meeting of the Palestine Donor Group, co-chaired by Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Suica and Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa. Some 65 delegations gathered in Brussels for the launch of the new initiative and to discuss the Palestinian Authority's Reform Agenda.

The meeting was attended for the first time by the High Representative of the Board of Peace, Nikolay Mladenov, and the Head of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, Ali Shaath.

Suica officially launched the Team Gaza Initiative, bringing together 883.6 million euros ($1b) in financial contributions to support early recovery actions across various sectors for the benefit of civilians in Gaza.

The governments of Spain, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Germany, Norway, Finland, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Japan, Switzerland, Sweden, and Belgium are participating, along with the European Commission, the European Investment Bank, and the World Bank. Australia and Canada have expressed interest and are expected to join.

The initiative is rooted in the Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment for Gaza released in April 2026 by the EU, the United Nations, and the World Bank. It is intended to coordinate early recovery projects addressing the restoration of basic services, including water and sanitation infrastructure, debris and solid waste management, and the restoration of health, energy, agriculture, and food systems.

Suica had previously reached an agreement with Israeli authorities on next steps for two major projects on waste and water management in Gaza.

Since 1994, the EU has provided almost 30 billion euros in assistance to the Palestinians.