Ex-Fatah leader Mohammad Dahlan considered to lead Gaza after war - report

A report on Thursday by The Wall Street Journal suggests that Mohammad Dahlan could be selected to lead the Gaza Strip after the Israel-Hamas war.

A former leader from the Fatah organization, Dahlan is blessed with no ties to Hamas and being tried in absentia by the Palestinian Authority in 2014, as well as growing up in southern Gaza's Khan Yunis.

"Some U.S., Israeli and Arab officials" see the exiled leader as a "temporary solution to a dilemma facing postwar Gaza," the report said. Israeli political analysts believe that Dahlan would be a figure with whom Jerusalem could collaborate.

The media also cited "Arab and Hamas officials" claiming that Dahlan had begun discussions with Hamas and Fatah about possibly supervising aid distribution in a future Palestinian-administered Gaza. Last February, Dahlan, who served as head of security in Gaza in a previous Fatah government and who currently resides in Dubai, told The New York Times that an independent Palestinian leader, supported by Arab peacekeeping forces, could oversee the reconstruction of Gaza. This proposal comes in a context of intense reflection on the future of Gaza after the current conflict.