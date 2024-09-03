Ex-Hezbollah combat medic accused of working for Mossad

The Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, identified with the Hezbollah terrorist organization, said on Tuesday that Mohammed S., 29, a resident of the southern Lebanese village of Al-Tayiri, has been accused of spying on behalf of the Mossad organization.

Mohammed S. was arrested last February, after being recruited via Facebook by the Mossad. It was also claimed that while he was working for the Mossad, he was unemployed. Before his work with the Mossad, he worked as a nurse in a hospital in southern Lebanon and previously served Hezbollah as a combat medic.

It was also claimed that the Mossad approached him via Facebook under the guise of a humanitarian organization. Over time, he realized he was working for the Mossad for money, and that he was initially asked to submit reports, including information about specific shops in Tyre and Nabatieh.

It also emerged in the investigation that he provided his operatives with information about Hezbollah centers in the village of Khrayeb in the northeastern part of the country. Mohammed stated in his investigations that his operators asked him to move and live in the Dahiyeh neighborhood of Beirut to work as a nurse in one of the hospitals there - but he refused to do so, and therefore his operators asked him to move and live in the village of Meis Al-Jabal, in southern Lebanon, and work as a nurse in a hospital there.

After the war broke out, the Mossad asked Mohammed to photograph shops and provide details about roadblocks in southern Lebanon set up by the Lebanese security forces, UNIFIL, and Hezbollah. He is accused of establishing contact with the Mossad and providing military information in exchange for money. His punishment is expected to be between three to 15 years of imprisonment.