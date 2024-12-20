Exclusive: Marwan Barghouti's family in Qatar to discuss possibility of his release to Turkey

The Fatah terrorist was sentenced to five life sentences over his role in deadly attacks against Israeli civilians during the Second Intifada

Baruch Yedid
Baruch Yedid ■ Arab affairs commentator
1 min read
1 min read
A woman walks past graffiti depicting Israel's most famous Palestinian prisoner, Marwan Barghouti, who is revered by Palestinians but reviled by many Israelis for his role in the second Palestinian intifada of 2002-5 that earnt him five life terms
A woman walks past graffiti depicting Israel's most famous Palestinian prisoner, Marwan Barghouti, who is revered by Palestinians but reviled by many Israelis for his role in the second Palestinian intifada of 2002-5 that earnt him five life termsTHOMAS COEX / AFP

The family of Palestinian political leader and convicted terrorist Marwan Barghouti took off to Qatar on Friday to discuss the possibility of his release to Turkey as part of a hostage and ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, i24NEWS can report. They were accompanied by an attorney. 

Barghouti — a leader of the Fatah movement that is based in the West Bank and is at loggerheads with Hamas — is currently serving a life sentence in Israeli prison for his role in arranging deadly terror attacks against Israeli civilians during the Second Intifada in the early 2000s. 

In 2004 Barghouti was found guilty of planning three terror attacks in which five Israelis were murdered; he was sentenced to five consecutive life terms and 40 years.

This article received 1 comments

Comments