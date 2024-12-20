Exclusive: Marwan Barghouti's family in Qatar to discuss possibility of his release to Turkey

The family of Palestinian political leader and convicted terrorist Marwan Barghouti took off to Qatar on Friday to discuss the possibility of his release to Turkey as part of a hostage and ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, i24NEWS can report. They were accompanied by an attorney.

Barghouti — a leader of the Fatah movement that is based in the West Bank and is at loggerheads with Hamas — is currently serving a life sentence in Israeli prison for his role in arranging deadly terror attacks against Israeli civilians during the Second Intifada in the early 2000s.

In 2004 Barghouti was found guilty of planning three terror attacks in which five Israelis were murdered; he was sentenced to five consecutive life terms and 40 years.