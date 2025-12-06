Exclusive: Trump to unveil Board of Peace on December 15, amid Israeli concerns over Hamas disarmament

As the U.S. is rapidly advancing toward Phase Two of the Gaza peace deal, President Donald Trump is expected to announce the composition of his transitional "Board of Peace"(BoP) body on December 15, a senior western diplomatic source tells i24NEWS.

This high-level council, chaired by Trump, will oversee temporary governance of Gaza, supervise reconstruction funding, and prepare the ground for eventual handover to a reformed Palestinian Authority.

The council will preside over an international executive board that will manage operations; and a new Palestinian technocratic government, consisting of experts unaffiliated with Hamas or Fatah, who will handle the administration.

The planned announcement comes amid ongoing intense U.S. pressure: U.S. Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz arrives in Israel this week for talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and briefings on the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2803.

Waltz will also visit Kerem Shalom crossing to focus on humanitarian aid distribution and inspect the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) overseeing Gaza aid and ceasefire implementation. Phase Two hinges on further Israeli withdrawals, deployment of an international stabilization force, and progress toward Hamas disarmament but Israel fears Hamas disarmament is overlooked by the Administration as the terror group continues to rebuild its forces in the red zone where Israel already withdrew its forces.